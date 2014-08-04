FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Angola guarantee for BES Angolan unit to be revoked in overhaul - cenbank
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

Angola guarantee for BES Angolan unit to be revoked in overhaul - cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Angola’s central bank on Monday announced “extraordinary overhaul measures” for the local unit of Portugal’s Banco Espirito Santo, saying a sovereign guarantee of most of its loans would be revoked in the initial phase of this process.

Provisional administrators had been named to carry out the overhaul, National Bank of Angola said in a statement, citing the “deteriorated state” of the credit portfolio of Banco Espirito Santo Angola (BESA).

The bank’s assets would be assessed and could be sold-off or restructured, it said. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa, Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.