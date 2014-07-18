FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Portugal sees Angolan uncertainty over soon for BES
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2014 / 12:03 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of Portugal sees Angolan uncertainty over soon for BES

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 18 (Reuters) - A guarantee by Angolan authorities for the troubled loan book of the local unit of Portugal’s Banco Espirito Santo (BES) eliminates a major factor of uncertainty for BES, Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa said on Friday.

“The National Bank of Angola has managed to guarantee the solvency of the institution and protected the interests of its creditors. BES is one of the creditors and this is favourable to eliminating one uncertainty, as we expect will be confirmed,” Costa told a parliament committee.

Disclosures of financial irregularities at a web of holding companies owned by the bank’s founding family have raised questions about potentially destabilising losses at BES.

Doubts about the Angolan buiness have also unnerved investors after authorities in Angola had to guarantee 4.2 billion euros or nearly 70 percent of BES Angola’s loan book. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.