FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal to rescue BES with 4.9 bln euros using bailout funds
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2014 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

Portugal to rescue BES with 4.9 bln euros using bailout funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Portugal’s central bank said on Sunday it decided to rescue troubled lender Banco Espirito Santo in a 4.9 billion euro recapitalisation to be pumped into the healthy part of the bank that will be separated from its compromised assets.

The money comes mostly from the country’s international bailout, which had a 6.4 billion euro line available for bank recapitalisation, via a bank resolution fund set up by Portugal in 2012, Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa said.

Current shareholders in BES and holders of subordinated debt will be responsible for the risks in the “bad bank” mainly associated the crumbling business empire of the bank’s founding Espirito Santo family. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.