FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BES to launch capital increase, seek sale of non-strategic assets
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2014 / 10:07 PM / 3 years ago

BES to launch capital increase, seek sale of non-strategic assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 30 (Reuters) - Banco Espirito Santo will immediately begin a process to increase its capital after posting a massive loss on its exposure to troubled companies of its founding family, BES chief executive said, adding that various investors have already shown interest in taking stakes in the bank.

Vitor Bento also said in a statement he had launched a restructuring plan that would involve “a thorough evaluation of the bank’s assets that could be divested, including, but not limited to, those associated with non-strategic international presence of the bank”.

He did not specify how large a capital increase BES would need. He added that a process to increase the bank’s capital will start immediately so that it could rebuild its capital ratios to the minimum required by regulators, and create a capital buffer. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Laura Noonan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.