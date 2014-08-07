FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal to promote swift sale of new BES after rescue -central bank chief
August 7, 2014

Portugal to promote swift sale of new BES after rescue -central bank chief

LISBON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Portugal’s bank resolution fund will promote a “swift and transparent” sale to new investors of the healthy lender that was carved out of the troubled Banco Espirito Santo, Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa said on Thursday.

He told a parliament committee the next steps will be to carry out an audit of Novo Banco’s assets and liabilities, hire a financial adviser and to present a swift solution to maximise the value of the bank to be sold to investors.

“We understand that there are conditions in place to change the ownership structure by bringing in new investors,” he added. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by David Evans)

