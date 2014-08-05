FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BES stock to be removed from Portugal index -Euronext
August 5, 2014 / 10:42 AM / in 3 years

BES stock to be removed from Portugal index -Euronext

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - European stock market operator Euronext said on Tuesday that it intends to remove shares of troubled Banco Espirito Santo from Lisbon’s benchmark PSI 20 index with effect from Aug. 11.

“Assuming the absence of any further public statements from Banco de Portugal or the Portuguese Securities Market Commission regarding the resolution measures or status of Banco Espirito Santo, after close of business on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2014, Banco Espirito Santo will be removed from the PSI 20 index with effect from Monday, Aug. 11, 2014,” Euronext said in a statement.

The stock will be removed from the PSI 20 at a price of zero, Euronext said.

Portugal agreed over the weekend to spend 4.9 billion euros ($6.56 billion) to rescue Banco Espirito Santo, its largest listed bank. The bank’s stock plunged 73 percent last week, before being suspended on Friday afternoon. (1 US dollar = 0.7469 euro) (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)

