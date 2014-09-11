Jose de Mello Saude launches takeover bid for espirito santo health unit

LISBON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Jose de Mello Saude launched on Thursday a takeover bid for the indebted Espirito Santo family’s health unit, offering 4.4 euros per share in an attempt to beat a Mexican company which made an initial offer last month.

Jose de Mello Saude said in a statement that its offer was 2.3 percent higher than the 4.3-euro-per-share bid announced in August by Mexico’s Grupo Angeles, which valued Espirito Santo Saude at about 411 million euros.

The competing bids are welcome news for the Espirito Santo family, whose main holding companies filed for creditor protection in July under a mountain of debt and needs to shed assets.

Espirito Santo Saude operates 18 health centres in Portugal, including hospitals, clinics and care homes for the elderly.