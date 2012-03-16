FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No general credit crunch in Portugal - BES CEO
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 16, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 6 years

No general credit crunch in Portugal - BES CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, March 16 (Reuters) - There is no general credit crunch in Portugal due to the country’s debt crisis but companies that focus on the domestic market are facing difficulties in access to credit, the chief executive of Banco Espirito Santo said on Friday.

“There is no credit crunch, in general, in Portugal,” chief executive Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado told journalists. “There may be a credit crunch for companies in some sectors that rely on the domestic market.”

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.