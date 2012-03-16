No general credit crunch in Portugal - BES CEO

LISBON, March 16 (Reuters) - There is no general credit crunch in Portugal due to the country’s debt crisis but companies that focus on the domestic market are facing difficulties in access to credit, the chief executive of Banco Espirito Santo said on Friday.

“There is no credit crunch, in general, in Portugal,” chief executive Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado told journalists. “There may be a credit crunch for companies in some sectors that rely on the domestic market.”