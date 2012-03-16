UPDATE 1-No general credit crunch in Portugal - BES CEO

(Adds more detail)

LISBON, March 16 (Reuters) - There is no general credit crunch in Portugal due to the country’s debt crisis but companies that focus on the domestic market face difficulties in access to credit, the chief executive of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) said on Friday.

“There is no credit crunch, in general, in Portugal,” Chief Executive Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado told journalists. “There may be a credit crunch for companies in some sectors that rely on the domestic market.”

Espirito Santo Salgado said BES would easily reach a core-Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent by June, as required under Portugal’s 78-billion-euro bailout by the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

But he said for BES to meet the capital ratio goal for the end of 2012 of 10 percent required by the Portuguese central bank BES would “have to reinforce its capital.”

At the end of 2011, BES’ core Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 9.2 percent. The bank has said it does not intend to seek funding from a 12-billion-euro credit line provided to Portugal under the bailout.

Separately, Salgado said the Espirito Santo Financial Group - a holding company for the Salgado family - will carry out a capital raising of up to 500 million euros.

Espirito Santo Financial Group will enter the Lisbon PSI20 stock index on Monday. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves.; Writing by Axel Bugge. Editing by Jane Merriman)