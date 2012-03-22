FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BES chief says Portugal needs no new bailout
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 22, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 6 years ago

BES chief says Portugal needs no new bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, March 22 (Reuters) - Portugal does not need to seek further emergency funding beyond its 78-billion-euro bailout nor to restructure its debt, the head of the country’s second-largest listed bank said on Thursday.

“There is no need to restructure Portugal’s debt if we continue to work along the lines that we have been working,” the chief executive of Banco Espirito Santo, Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado, told journalists. “Nor is a second bailout needed.”

Many economists have said Portugal will need more funding before it can finance itself fully in the debt market. Under the current bailout, Portugal is scheduled to return to the bond market in September 2013.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.