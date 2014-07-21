FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BES says appointing financial adviser
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 21, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

BES says appointing financial adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 21 (Reuters) - Banco Espirito Santo (BES) said on Monday it was finalizing the appointment of a financial adviser to boost the bank’s “balance sheet structure.”

BES said in a statement that it is “finalizing the appointment of a recognised international financial institution as specialized financial adviser to assess the opportunities to optimize its balance sheet structure.”

BES has seen its shares slump in recent weeks on concerns that its capital will be eroded by large debts at the bank’s founding family. One of the Espirito Santo family holding company’s - ESI - filed for creditor protection in Luxembourg on Friday.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.