FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal mulls use of state funds to complement BES hike -sources
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2014 / 3:12 PM / 3 years ago

Portugal mulls use of state funds to complement BES hike -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Portugal’s authorities are considering the use of public funds to shore up Banco Espirito Santo’s capital, complementing a cash call from investors, people close to the process said on Friday.

One source said BES will likely need 3 billion euros ($4 billion) after a catastrophic 3.6 billion euro loss posted on Wednesday wiped out its capital buffers and reduced its solvency ratio below that required by the Bank of Portugal.

Following the bigger than expected losses it may be hard to avoid a “mixed solution” of using private capital and public funds to recapitalise the country’s largest listed bank, two sources said. ($1 = 0.7445 Euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.