FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Luxembourg accepts Espirito Santo stakeholder's creditor protection claim
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
July 22, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Luxembourg accepts Espirito Santo stakeholder's creditor protection claim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show that ESI is holding company of family not of the bank)

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - A Luxembourg court on Tuesday accepted a demand for creditor protection from Espirito Santo International (ESI), a holding company of Portugal’s troubled Espirito Santo family.

A Luxembourg commercial court had declared the demand of ESI admissable, a judicial spokesman said in a statement.

ESI is a holding company close to the top of a cascading ownership structure of the troubled Espirito Santo family empire. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Michele Sinner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.