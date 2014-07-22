CORRECTED-Luxembourg accepts Espirito Santo stakeholder's creditor protection claim

(Corrects to show that ESI is holding company of family not of the bank)

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - A Luxembourg court on Tuesday accepted a demand for creditor protection from Espirito Santo International (ESI), a holding company of Portugal’s troubled Espirito Santo family.

A Luxembourg commercial court had declared the demand of ESI admissable, a judicial spokesman said in a statement.

ESI is a holding company close to the top of a cascading ownership structure of the troubled Espirito Santo family empire. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Michele Sinner)