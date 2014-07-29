FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal's BES scraps July 31 shareholder meeting
July 29, 2014

Portugal's BES scraps July 31 shareholder meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 29 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Banco Espirito Santo on Tuesday cancelled a general shareholder meeting that had been scheduled for July 31 after its largest shareholder, Espirito Santo Financial Group was granted creditor protection.

BES said in a statement that the creditor protection process rendered all proposals presented earlier by ESFG for the meeting to consider null and void. The meeting was to confirm a new executive board that has already started working. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by William Hardy)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
