Portugal's BES scraps July 31 shareholder meeting

LISBON, July 29 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Banco Espirito Santo on Tuesday cancelled a general shareholder meeting that had been scheduled for July 31 after its largest shareholder, Espirito Santo Financial Group was granted creditor protection.

BES said in a statement that the creditor protection process rendered all proposals presented earlier by ESFG for the meeting to consider null and void. The meeting was to confirm a new executive board that has already started working. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by William Hardy)