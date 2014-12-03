BES successor is Portugal's No.3 bank, has solid 9.2 pct CET1 ratio

LISBON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The first balance sheet of Portugal’s Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue, showed the bank slipped behind rival Millennium bcp in terms of assets but had a solvency ratio well above the required threshold.

The balance sheet published on Wednesday showed Novo Banco had a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 9.2 percent, above the minimum 7 percent required by the Bank of Portugal, which separately confirmed that ratio.

When it devised a 4.9 billion euro rescue plan for BES in early August, the Bank of Portugal said the capitalisation would leave Novo Banco with an 8.5 percent capital ratio. Just before the rescue, the solvency ratio had fallen below 5 percent.

The bank’s consolidated assets stood at nearly 72.5 billion euros, meaning the lender had shed some 7.75 billion euros in assets following huge losses and the rescue of BES and is now the country’s third-largest lender by assets after state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos and the listed Millennium bcp.

CGD has assets of over 100 billion euros and Millennium nearly 79 billion.

The state rescued Portugal’s BES in early August with a 4.9 billion euro ($6.1 billion) package, mostly in public funds, after the business empire of the Espirito Santos collapsed under a mountain of debt.

The rescue split BES into the working Novo Banco and a “bad bank” exposed to the liabilities of its founding Espirito Santo family. The government wants to sell Novo Banco in the coming months to recover the rescue funds.

Banco BPI, a smaller bank with assets at around 42 billion euros, has said it may be interested in buying Novo Banco. Local media have said China’s Fosun may also be interested.

Novo Banco’s gross loans to clients stood at 43.8 billion euros, down from BES’s 51.3 billion as of the end of June, while deposits stood at 25.1 billion euros, down from 35.9 billion.

Novo Banco CEO, Eduardo Stock da Cunha, said last week the bank’s deposits were recovering after a slump in the wake of the rescue. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge and Angus MacSwan)