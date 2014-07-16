FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oi bonds rally as Portugal Telecom forced to cut merger stake
July 16, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

Oi bonds rally as Portugal Telecom forced to cut merger stake

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 16 (IFR) - Bonds of Brazilian telecoms company Oi rallied Wednesday, after partner Portugal Telecom was forced to reduce its stake in a planned merger after a holding company of the Espirito Santo family failed to pay more than US$1bn owed to the Portuguese telco.

Oi bonds rose by as much as 2.5 points in early trading, with the 2020s quoted at a cash price of 100.00-100.75 and the 2022s quoted at 98.75-99.50, according to traders.

The failure of Rioforte, which holds some of the Espirito Santo family’s major assets, to repay 847m (US$1.15bn) in short-term debt owed to Portugal Telecom has forced the latter to reduce its stake in the merger to 25.6% from the 38% originally agreed. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

