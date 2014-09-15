FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal PM says Novo Banco sale has to be quick as risks grow
September 15, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Portugal PM says Novo Banco sale has to be quick as risks grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Portugal wants to sell Novo Banco - the successor to troubled Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue last month - quickly because risks grow with time, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Monday.

Passos Coelho spoke to reporters a day after the Bank of Portugal picked a new chief executive for Novo Banco to lead the sale process following the embarrassing resignation of its three top managers appointed only two months ago.

“The more time passes before the bank’s sale the more risks it will face,” Passos Coelho said of Novo Banco, which is now owned by the country’s bank resolution fund.

He added, though, that the sale cannot be rushed and Novo Banco should be sold on the best possible terms after the 4.9 billion euro bailout that mostly used public funds. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip and Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Mark Potter)

