PT says Rioforte has not paid debt, new terms on merger with Oi

LISBON, July 16 (Reuters) - Portugal Telecom said on Wednesday that Rioforte, a holding company owned by the Espirito Santo family, has not repaid it 847 million euros in commercial paper which has led to new terms of its tie-up with Brazil’s Grupo Oi.

The non-payment has led Portugal Telecom and Brazil’s Grupo Oi to sign a new agreement of their proposed tie-up, which will give PT a smaller stake in their new, joint company, CorpCo.

Portugal Telecom and Oi “remain committed to the full completion of their business combination and have signed a new memorandum of understanding,” PT said in a statement.

“The MOU has been signed following the non-repayment today by Rioforte, a company of the Grupo Espirito Santo, of the 847 euro million matured portion of the outstanding 897 euro million treasury applications subscribed by the PT group,” it said.