FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vitor Bento resigns as CEO of Portugal's BES bank successor
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Vitor Bento resigns as CEO of Portugal's BES bank successor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The three key executives charged with rebuilding Portugal’s Novo Banco - the successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue last month - said on Saturday they had tendered their resignations.

The announcement followed a reported disagreement over strategy with the central bank.

Chief Executive Vitor Bento, Financial Director Joao Moreira Rato and Deputy Chief Executive Jose Honorio said in a joint statement they had communicated to the Bank of Portugal their intention to resign earlier this week “giving time to prepare a smooth transition to a new management team”.

“Our decision to resign is due to the fact that our mandate significantly changed since we began our roles, in mid-July. During our time at Novo Banco, we have contributed to the stabilisation of the bank, taken steps to normalise operations and improve systems and launched a medium-term plan,” they said. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.