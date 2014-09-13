Vitor Bento resigns as CEO of Portugal's BES bank successor

LISBON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The three key executives charged with rebuilding Portugal’s Novo Banco - the successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue last month - said on Saturday they had tendered their resignations.

The announcement followed a reported disagreement over strategy with the central bank.

Chief Executive Vitor Bento, Financial Director Joao Moreira Rato and Deputy Chief Executive Jose Honorio said in a joint statement they had communicated to the Bank of Portugal their intention to resign earlier this week “giving time to prepare a smooth transition to a new management team”.

“Our decision to resign is due to the fact that our mandate significantly changed since we began our roles, in mid-July. During our time at Novo Banco, we have contributed to the stabilisation of the bank, taken steps to normalise operations and improve systems and launched a medium-term plan,” they said. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Pravin Char)