FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Espirito Santo family company Rioforte seeks creditor protection
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 22, 2014 / 6:35 PM / in 3 years

Espirito Santo family company Rioforte seeks creditor protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 22 (Reuters) - Rioforte said on Tuesday it has requested protection from creditors in Luxembourg where it is registered, becoming the second holding company of Portugal’s troubled Espirito Santo banking family to do so after failing to pay off debts.

Espirito Santo International, which owns Rioforte, said on Tuesday Luxembourg authorities had accepted its request for creditor protection that it filed on Friday.

Rioforte said in a statement that it was not able to meet certain debt obligations due after July 9.

The Espirito Santo family is the largest shareholder in Portugal’s Banco Espirito Santo.

Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Laura Noonan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.