Former BES CEO Salgado taken to court, to appear before judge -official

LISBON, July 24 (Reuters) - Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado, the patriarch of Portugal’s troubled Espirito Santo banking family and former CEO of Banco Espirito Santo, was detained by law officials on Thursday and will appear before a judge, a court official in Lisbon said.

“Ricardo Salgado was brought to the court by representatives of the prosecutor’s office and will appear before a judge later today,” the duty official at the Central Criminal Custody Court told Reuters, without elaborating.

Local media said Salgado had been detained in connection with long-running investigation into money-laundering in the so-called Monte Branco case, in which he had been a voluntary witness previously. The prosecutor’s office had no immediate comment, representatives of the Espirito Santo family could not be reached for comment. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Laura Noonan)