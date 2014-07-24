FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former BES CEO Salgado taken to court, to appear before judge -official
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
July 24, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

Former BES CEO Salgado taken to court, to appear before judge -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 24 (Reuters) - Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado, the patriarch of Portugal’s troubled Espirito Santo banking family and former CEO of Banco Espirito Santo, was detained by law officials on Thursday and will appear before a judge, a court official in Lisbon said.

“Ricardo Salgado was brought to the court by representatives of the prosecutor’s office and will appear before a judge later today,” the duty official at the Central Criminal Custody Court told Reuters, without elaborating.

Local media said Salgado had been detained in connection with long-running investigation into money-laundering in the so-called Monte Branco case, in which he had been a voluntary witness previously. The prosecutor’s office had no immediate comment, representatives of the Espirito Santo family could not be reached for comment. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Laura Noonan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.