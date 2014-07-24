FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BES's largest shareholder seeks controlled management in Portugal
July 24, 2014 / 5:17 PM / 3 years ago

BES's largest shareholder seeks controlled management in Portugal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 24 (Reuters) - Banco Espirito Santo’s largest shareholder is unable to meet its obligations and is seeking controlled management in Luxembourg, the company said in a statement on Thursday evening.

The move means that there is a stay on claims by all creditors, including those who have guarantees, until the judge takes a decision on whether the protection will be extended, ESFG added.

Luxembourg law allows for controlled management for companies unable to meet their obligations due to temporary financial difficulties, in circumstances where controlled management would help them get the most value from their assets.

ESFG, which is controlled by the bank’s founding family the Espirito Santos, owns about 20 percent of the bank, Portugal’s largest listed player. (Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Alessandra Galloni)

