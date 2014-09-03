FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss regulator begins enforcement against Geneva-based Espirito bank
September 3, 2014

Swiss regulator begins enforcement against Geneva-based Espirito bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s financial regulator FINMA said on Wednesday it has begun enforcement proceedings against Banque Privee Espirito Santo SA, a Swiss private bank which is part of the Espirito Santo family’s business empire.

“FINMA’s enforcement proceedings will examine the role played by the Swiss company Banque Privee Espirito Santo SA, which is undergoing voluntary liquidation, in the distribution of securities and financial products of the Espirito Santo Group and whether breaches of supervisory law occurred,” the regulator said in a statement.

In early July, the Geneva-based bank became the first Espirito Santo group entity to acknowledge that its clients had not been reimbursed on debt issued by crisis-hit Portuguese Espirito Santo International. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

