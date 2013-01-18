FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal meets US-based investors as it eyes bond market return
January 18, 2013

Portugal meets US-based investors as it eyes bond market return

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) - Portugal, rated Ba3/BB/BB+, has embarked on its first major investor roadshow since it received a bailout in 2011, sources said.

Citi, Morgan Stanley and Stormharbour have organised meetings with U.S.-based fixed income investors for a week-and-a-half long roadshow schedule, sources said.

Portugal has authorised the country’s debt agency to tap into improving market sentiment by issuing bonds and bills with an eye to a full return to markets “as soon as possible”, said government spokesperson Luis Marques Guedes on Thursday. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing Alex Chambers)

