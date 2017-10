LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal, rated Ba3/BB/BB+, will tap its 4.35% October 2017 bond in the near future, subject to market conditions, a bank mandated for the deal said on Tuesday.

Barclays, Banco Espirito Santo, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley will lead manage the increase. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Julian Baker)