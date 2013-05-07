UPDATE 1-Portugal on track to issue first bond since bailout

(Adds background, final terms, new issue premium)

By John Geddie

LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal is set to issue its first new benchmark bond since its bailout in 2011 later on Tuesday, keeping it on track to exit the programme next year.

Portugal, rated Ba3/BB/BB+, intends to raise no more than EUR3bn through the debt sale, and has already finalised guidance for the deal at mid-swaps plus 400bp, the tight end of mid-swaps plus 400-405bp official talk and initial thoughts of plus 405bp area.

The bond will mark its first new benchmark bond since its bailout two years ago, although it did manage to offload a EUR2.5bn tap of a five-year bond back in January as well as execute a debt swap last year.

Caixa Banco de Investimento, Citi, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Societe Generale are managing the new sale, which is offering investors around an 8.5bp premium to its outstanding 10-year bond, based on the final guidance.

Portugal’s 4.95% October 2023 issue was bid at mid-swaps plus 391.5bp when the price thoughts were released on Tuesday morning, but has since widened by around 5bp, according to Reuters data.

The new deal coincides with a sharp decline in Portugal’s 10-year yields which hit 5.509% on Monday, the lowest level since September 2010.

Ten-year yields on Irish, Italian and Spanish debt have also fallen to fresh lows in anticipation of a European Central Bank rate cut which materialised last week.

Portugal is expected to exit its programme next year, and is the most likely candidate to qualify for the ECB’s bond-buying programme as its yields are the highest in Western Europe despite their recent decline.

Faced with a hefty redemption profile, the EU has granted Portugal seven-year extensions on its bailout loans, easing funding pressures.

The country, however, has shown unwavering commitment to cost-cutting and austerity conditions, despite setbacks from its constitutional court, and is due to wean off its programme in June 2014. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)