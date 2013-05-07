Orders top EUR9bn on landmark Portugal bond sale

LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal, rated Ba3/BB/BB+, recorded over EUR9bn of orders for its no-grow EUR3bn 10-year bond when European books closed on Tuesday, said banks managing the deal.

Books are still open for US investors but will close at 8:30 a.m. New York time or 1:30 p.m. London time.

The spread was earlier fixed at mid-swaps plus 400bp, inside official guidance of mid-swaps plus 400-405bp and initial price thoughts of 405bp area.

Portugal’s outstanding 10-year bond, maturing in October 2023, was bid at mid-swaps plus 391.5bp when the price thoughts were released, indicating that investors are being offered a new issue premium of 8.5bp to buy the new issue, which matures in February 2024.

Caixa Banco de Investimento, Citi, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Societe Generale are managing the deal, in what could be a step towards the country qualifying for the European Central Bank’s bond-buying scheme. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)