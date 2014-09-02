UPDATE 1-Portugal to bring longest bond since 2006

(Adds quotes, background)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal will price its longest dated bond issue since 2006 on Wednesday as it seeks to take advantage of low funding costs to extend its maturity curve.

The sovereign mandated CaixaBI, CA-CIB, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Nomura for a February 2030 bond which will also be its longest deal since it exited a 78bn bail-out in May, and the Banco Espirito Santo saga that concluded in August.

Portugal follows hot on the heels of the Kingdom of Spain that placed a 4% 1bn 50-year issue via BBVA and CaixaBank on Monday

Bankers thought the trade well timed given the lack of competing supply as well as supportive market comments from the Fed and the ECB.

“Investors are searching for yield, which means that they are prepared to go longer and that they want credit,” said a head of debt syndicate.

The lead managers have begun sounding out investors interest at guidance of low 240bp over mid-swaps, which equates to a low 3.9% yield.

“We are very bullish on eurozone government bonds, especially the periphery after the comments from Draghi,” the head of syndicate said.

Eurozone peripheral yields have steadily been dropping as speculation that the ECB will conduct an asset purchase programme in the near future.

Portugal’s 10-year bond yields have fallen from just below 4% in early July to 3.24% today. Meanwhile, Spain’s 10-year yields have dropped from just below 3% to 2.28% over the same time period.

The Ba1/BB/BB+ rated sovereign is expected to price the transaction tomorrow. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)