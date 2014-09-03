FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal revises guidance on 15 year euro bond to MS+235-240bp
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 3, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

Portugal revises guidance on 15 year euro bond to MS+235-240bp

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal (Ba1/BB/BB+) has revised price guidance on its 15 year benchmark-sized euro-denominated bond to a spread of 235-240bp over mid swaps, according to a lead.

This is inside initial guidance released earlier on Wednesday of low 240s over mid-swaps. The order book on the Reg S bond has already passed 6bn.

Portugal is expected to price the bond later today via joint lead managers Caixa BI, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Nomura.

Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.