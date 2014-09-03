Portugal finalises deal size at 3.5bn for 15-year bond

LONDON, Sept 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal has finalised the size of its 15-year bond at 3.5bn, according to a lead.

The order book for the deal is in excess of 8bn.

The spread has been set at the tight end of revised guidance at 235bp over mid-swaps. Initial price guidance came out at low 240s over mid-swaps.

Portugal is expected to price the bond later on Wednesday via joint lead managers CaixaBI, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Nomura.

Portugal is rated Ba1 by Moody‘s, BB by Standard & Poor’s and BB+ by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)