UPDATE 1-Portugal sells more bonds than expected in auction, yield slips

LISBON, July 22 (Reuters) - Portugal sold a total of 1.5 billion euros of five- and 22-year bonds - more than expected - with the borrowing costs for the shorter-dated issue slipping from May as concerns over Greece eased after its deal with creditors last week.

The 2037 bond yielded 3.5341 percent; it was the longest maturity placed in a regular auction since 2009. That was before Portugal’s debt crisis and subsequent bailout in 2011, which Lisbon exited last year with the economy growing again. The 2037 bonds auctioned in late 2009 had a yield of 4.6 percent.

“Portugal is not only issuing a 22-year bond at fairly low yields, it’s issuing a 22-year bond in the face of persistent uncertainty about Greece’s membership of the euro zone. It’s remarkable,” said Nicholas Spiro, managing director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy consultants in London.

“The big picture here is that Portugal financial stability has never been in doubt throughout the Greek crisis,” he said.

Five-year debt was sold at an allotment yield of 1.4232 percent. Before that, Portugal last auctioned bonds in May, when it placed six-year debt at an allotment yield of 1.5529 percent.

The IGCP sold 900 million euros in the shorter maturity and 600 million euros in the longer issue. Its initial offer range for both issues had been set at as much as 1.25 billion euros.

Orlando Green, debt strategist at Credit Agricole, said steady secondary market yields for Portuguese debt showed the bonds have been well absorbed. Portuguese yields had risen from record lows in the past few months, in tandem with other peripheral issuers, amid concern over Greece’s crisis, but have eased in the past week.

“The fact that they have placed well above the maximum amount shows that there was decent bidding, and this is in the context that we are entering a period where there will be low liquidity in the market,” Green said.

Spiro said the impact of the European Central Bank’s bond- buying scheme helped Portugal’s placement, “but I sense that is more than that. Investors have convinced themselves that Greece is a contained event. Not a prelude for what will happen in Lisbon, Madrid or Rome.”

Demand for the bonds outstripped the amount placed by 1.89 times from the five-year bond compared with 1.72 times in May, and 1.70 times for the 22-year bond. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, Daniel Alvarenga and Shrikesh Laxmidas, editing by Axel Bugge, Larry King)