FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal court provisionally suspends Novo Banco bond transfer-media
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 3:58 PM / a year ago

Portugal court provisionally suspends Novo Banco bond transfer-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, April 28 (Reuters) - A Lisbon court has provisionally suspended a central bank decision to transfer bonds from “good bank” Novo Banco to Banco Espirito Santo, two Portuguese media outlets reported on Thursday.

TSF radio reported the court had set an injunction against the decision made by the Bank of Portugal in December, which has prompted a storm of complaints by investors.

Daily Diario de Noticias said the transfer of 1.985 billion euros of bonds, which had boosted Novo Banco’s balance sheet, would now be suspended until the Bank of Portugal responds to the court. The Bank of Portugal is trying to sell Novo Banco.

Nobody at the court was available to comment. Bank of Portugal and Novo Banco declined to comment.

Reporting By Axel Bugge and Daniel Alvarenga

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.