Portugal court provisionally suspends Novo Banco bond transfer-media

LISBON, April 28 (Reuters) - A Lisbon court has provisionally suspended a central bank decision to transfer bonds from “good bank” Novo Banco to Banco Espirito Santo, two Portuguese media outlets reported on Thursday.

TSF radio reported the court had set an injunction against the decision made by the Bank of Portugal in December, which has prompted a storm of complaints by investors.

Daily Diario de Noticias said the transfer of 1.985 billion euros of bonds, which had boosted Novo Banco’s balance sheet, would now be suspended until the Bank of Portugal responds to the court. The Bank of Portugal is trying to sell Novo Banco.

Nobody at the court was available to comment. Bank of Portugal and Novo Banco declined to comment.