a year ago
Portugal to offer up to 1 bln euros of bonds on Aug. 31
August 26, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

Portugal to offer up to 1 bln euros of bonds on Aug. 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Portugal will offer between 750 million euros ($843 million) and 1 billion euros total in five-year and 10-year debt in a bond auction on Wednesday, the state debt agency IGCP said on Friday.

Portugal's benchmark 10-year bond yields have pulled away from one-month highs after Wednesday's deal on the recapitalisation of ailing state-owned bank CGD eased worries about the health of the country's banking sector. But they remain above 3 percent, up from 2.5 percent at the start of 2016.

$1 = 0.8901 euros Reporting By Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
