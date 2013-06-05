Lisbon bourse must cut commissions for SME access -issuers

LISBON, June 5 (Reuters) - The Lisbon stock exchange should cut the listing commissions it charges small and medium-sized companies by at least a tenth to encourage them to go public in their search for financing, the association representing firms said.

As part of its plan to help drag the Portuguese economy out of its worst recession since the 1970s, the government last month pledged to introduce a package of incentives for smaller firms to tap into capital markets.

The listing commissions of the NYSE Euronext Lisbon bourse range from 10,000 euros to 3 million euros depending on company capitalisations, while another 2,800-50,000 euros are charged in annual fees.

The AEM securities issuers association, which represents companies issuing stocks, said the bourse’s revenues from commissions fees had risen 21 percent to 4.6 million euros in 2011 from the year before.

It said the charges did not reflect the Portuguese reality of struggling companies and a recession-racked economy.

“A cut in access and listing maintenance costs is needed, starting with NYSE Euronext Lisbon’s commissions ... the pricing revision should result in a reduction of at least 10 percent in the costs supported by issuers,” AEM Executive Director Abel Sequeira Ferreira told Reuters.

Euronext Lisbon declined to comment. (Reporting By Filipe Alves; Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Pravin Char)