#Credit Markets
June 4, 2012

Portugal's Banco BPI turns to bailout funds for capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 4 (Reuters) - Banco BPI, Portugal’s third largest listed bank, said on Monday it will draw on bailout funds to raise 1.3 billion euros in fresh capital to meet new capital requirements.

The bank said it would raise another 200 million euros from shareholders.

The decision comes as Portugal’s banks struggle under the country’s debt crisis, which led Lisbon to seek a 78-billion-euro bailout last year. Under the bailout, an amount of 12 billion euros was set aside to recapitalize banks.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
