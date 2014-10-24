FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal BPI posts unexpected quarterly net loss on one-off costs
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2014 / 6:17 PM / 3 years ago

Portugal BPI posts unexpected quarterly net loss on one-off costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second-largest listed bank BPI posted on Friday an unexpected quarterly net loss after a year-ago profit, which it attributed to one-off items like early retirement costs and taxes, while net interest income rose.

The bank said it lost 7.7 million euros (9.8 million US dollars) in July-September 2014 after a posting a net profit of 13.8 million euros a year earlier.

But BPI’s net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on clients’ deposits - rose 19 percent to 140.7 million euros.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted, on average, a third-quarter net profit of 21 million euros and net interest income of 131 million euros.

In the first nine months of this year, BPI posted a loss of 114 million euros, also impacted by forced sovereign debt sales in the second quarter meant to comply with new European rules. (1 US dollar = 0.7891 euro) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.