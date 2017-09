Portugal's Banco BPI posts worse-than-expected 2014 net loss

LISBON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second-largest listed bank, Banco BPI, posted on Thursday a larger-than-expected 2014 net loss of 161.6 million euros ($182.4 million) due to losses on government bond sales and one-off tax and interest payments.

The bank said it registered capital losses of 137.5 million euros, mainly on sales of Italian and Portuguese government debt in the first quarter of 2014.

It also had losses of 50.9 million euros on the annulment of deferred taxes relating to 2011 and made payments of 32.5 million euros on early retirements.

Still, BPI said net interest income rose to 514.5 million euros compared with 475.1 million euros a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast a 2014 net loss of 91.4 million euros.($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Reporting By Axel Bugge)