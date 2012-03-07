FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brisa posts 82 mln euro loss on highway impairment
March 7, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 6 years

Brisa posts 82 mln euro loss on highway impairment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, March 7 (Reuters) - Portugal’s leading motorway operator Brisa posted a 82 million euros ($107.59 million) loss in 2011 due to impairments that resulted from lower traffic in a key concession, the company said on Wednesday.

Last year’s net loss contrasts with a 778 million euro net profit in 2010 and came as Portugal’s debt crisis sent the country into a deep recession.

The company, which operates more than half of Portugal’s paid highways, said operating revenues slipped slightly year-on-year to 670 million euros, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) edged down 3 percent to 459 million euros.

“The results reflect the consolidation and imparity of the Douro Litoral (highway) concession,” Chief Executive Officer Vasco de Mello wrote in a statement.

Brisa’s total debt rose 26 percent to 4.5 billion euros at the end of 2011, up from 3.6 billion euros in 2010.

The company said it will propose a 2011 dividend of 31 cents per stock in its April 2 General Assembly.

$1 = 0.7622 euros Reporting by Filipa Cunha Lima, writing by Daniel Alvarenga

