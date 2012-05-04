FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brisa profit falls 59 percent, recession hits traffic
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 4, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

Brisa profit falls 59 percent, recession hits traffic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, May 4 (Reuters) - Portugal’s leading motorway operator Brisa posted a 59 percent drop in its first quarter profit, struck by falling traffic in Portugal as the country enters its worst recession in decades, the company said on Friday.

Brisa’s first-quarter profit fell to 10 million euros ($13.68 million), with revenues on 135 million euros, down 8 percent from a year ago.

“Brisa has kept the efforts to reduce operational and investment expenses so to compensate lower toll gate revenues,” said Chief Financial Officer Joao Azevedo Coutinho.

The company, which operates more than half of Portugal’s paid highways, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 9 percent to 92 million euros.

Traffic in Brisa’s core concession -- Brisa Concessao Rodoviaria (BCR) -- dropped 13 percent from a year ago.

Back in March, Brisa’s two main shareholders launched a takeover bid of around 700 million euros for the rest of the motorway operator. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Filipa Cunha Lima, writing by Daniel Alvarenga)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.