Portugal PM Costa says his government's budget is responsible
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 5, 2016 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Portugal PM Costa says his government's budget is responsible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa defended his government’s 2016 budget on Friday and said its economic policy was in line with European Union rules.

Costa’s government completed its draft 2016 budget last month, but Brussels has said it needs changes or Portugal will break EU deficit reduction rules. Those changes are now being discussed, with Friday the deadline for the Commission to decide whether to send the budget back for redrafting.

“The budget that we have submitted is responsibly minded,” Costa told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

Merkel said the European Central Bank’s expansionary monetary policy and low oil prices had created very good conditions for growth.

“I think it is very important that Portugal continues with the path towards more growth, more jobs and solid budgets and that it succeeds. This is what we wish for Portugal,” she said. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

