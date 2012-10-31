FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal parliament approves tax-grabbing budget bill
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

Portugal parliament approves tax-grabbing budget bill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Portugal’s parliament approved in the first reading on Wednesday the draft 2013 budget that brings about the biggest tax hikes in the country’s modern democratic history, which the government says are needed to keep a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout afloat.

The two parties of the centre-right ruling coalition who have 132 seats in the 230 seat parliament voted for the bill. The remaining parties voted against, including the main opposition Socialists, whose previous administration requested the bailout in April 2011. There were no abstentions.

The bill, which includes tax hikes on income, property and a proposed new tax on financial transactions, will now be discussed in committees. The final vote is expected on Nov. 27 but the broad guidelines are now approved.

The unpopular bill is still likely to be sent to the constitutional court for checks on whether the tax hikes are fair, after stirring opposition from professional bodies and many politicians, which means uncertainty will remain.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.