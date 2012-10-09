Troika wants Portugal to tweak budget with expense cuts

LISBON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Portugal will adjust its 2013 budget as to replace tax increase measures with spending cuts under advice from the Troika of EU/IMF lenders, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Tuesday.

The debt-laden country presented sweeping tax hikes last week to meet budget goals under its 78-billion euro bailout, prompting unions to call a general strike against austerity measures.

“Some of the aspects of these measures may be adapted and we are working on mitigating the tax rise expected,” Gaspar said after an Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg.

“Both the Troika and the Eurogroup think it is positive if some of the revenue-side measures are replaced by spending cuts.”

The general lines of the budget included tax rises across the board for 2013, including income and property taxes, plus a new tax on financial transactions.

The average income tax rate was expected to rise to 11.8 percent from 9.8 percent currently, with an additional 4 percent tax surcharge to be levied on 2013 incomes.

Next year’s draft budget will be presented to parliament next Monday.

The Portuguese press wrote on Tuesday that next year’s budget may include additional austerity measures for civil servants, including a rise in next year’s minimum retirement age to 65, from 64 and firing half of public workers on a temporary contract, around 50,000.