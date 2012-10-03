FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal announces sweeping tax hikes
October 3, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

Portugal announces sweeping tax hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Portugal will raise taxes across the board to ensure the country collects enough revenues to meet tough budget goals under its 78-billion-euro bailout, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Wednesday.

The country will raise income taxes to an average rate of 11.8 percent from 9.8 percent currently and slap a 4 percent income tax surcharge in 2013. It will also launch new taxes on capital and luxury property already this year, Gaspar told journalists.

He said the government will also propose a tax on financial transactions and continue to cut spending, adding that in 2013 all additional austerity measures will amount to 3 percent of gross domestic product.

