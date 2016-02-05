Portugal adds 900 mln euros in budget measures, to cut gap to 2.2 pct

LISBON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Portugal has added measures worth 900 million euros ($1.00 billion), including additional taxes on fuel, tobacco, cars and a special levy for banks, to get approval from Brussels for this year’s budget that reduces the deficit to 2.2 percent of GDP.

A letter from the Portuguese government to the European Commission, seen by Reuters, showed that the largest single contribution would be from a tax on revaluation of corporate assets, to bring 125 million euros, followed by higher oil products tax with 120 million.

The impact on the budget from the measures would be a 0.3 percentage point reduction in the structural budget deficit.

The changed budget sees growth in 2016 at 1.8 percent, rather than 2.1 percent previously, and a budget deficit of 2.2 percent of GDP compared with 2.6 percent initially.

An increased levy on banks destined for the country’s bank resolution fund will provide 50 million euros this year, the same as the repeal of local tax exemption for investment and pension funds.