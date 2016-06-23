Portugal orders audit of state-owned lender CGD

LISBON, June 23 (Reuters) - Portugal's finance minister said on Thursday the government had ordered an independent audit of the country's largest bank, state-owned Caixa Geral Depositos (CGD), after allegations from his predecessor of irregularities in conceding loans.

Mario Centeno said the audit would cover the period since 2000, and cited "disturbing" reports by Maria Luis Albuquerque, finance minister in the previous centre-right administration, about some of the bank's management decisions.

"Addressing this situation and the need to promote a stable supervision and functioning of the financial system, the government took the decision to call an audit," Centeno told a news briefing after the weekly cabinet meeting.

Albuquerque wrote in an article published in business daily Jornal de Negocios on Wednesday that "it is public knowledge that CGD granted large loans in the past, without sufficient guarantees and using practices that are difficult to justify to the public interest."

A spokesman at CGD said the bank would not comment.

The allegations come at a time when the government is seeking to restructure and recapitalise the lender.

Centeno earlier said the government wanted to recapitalise CGD via market instruments so any injection of public funds does not count towards the budget deficit. He would not say how much the bank required, though local media have reported it could be between 2.5 billion and 4 billion euros.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said last week talks with Brussels for a smooth recapitalisation and restructuring of the bank were running well, and the state sought to preserve full control of the lender.

CGD last received state funds in 2012 when 1.65 billion euros were injected via Contingent Convertible bonds, which it still owes to the state.