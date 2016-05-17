FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal banks have to offload assets, govt needs to fix DTAs -cenbanker
May 17, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

Portugal banks have to offload assets, govt needs to fix DTAs -cenbanker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, May 17 (Reuters) - Portuguese banks are facing various challenges and need to boost profitability, offload non-performing assets, while the government has to resolve the problem of deferred tax assets for them, Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa said on Tuesday.

“The banking system has grown more capitalized, more solid based on deposit growth, but there is still a lot to be done, and there are important challenges ahead,” he told a banking conference.

“There is a systemic problem in the Portuguese banking sector which is the high volume of non-productive assets ... be it bad loans or property assets on banks’ balance sheets. It is fundamental that banks manage to offload these assets.”

He said that banks need to focus on their core business, cut costs and boost profitability in order to attract more capital and solve their pending problems.

He added that banks’ capital could come under strong pressure if the government does not solve the problem of deferred tax assets (DTA) - instruments used to reduce the amount of future tax obligations - for banks soon after the European Commission questioned DTA conversion into tax credits by various souther European countries. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas and Daniel Alveranga, writing by Andrei Khalip)

