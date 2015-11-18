More budget consolidation key for Portugal -cenbank

LISBON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Portugal needs to continue the course of budget consolidation and reducing the debt burden of households and companies, the Bank of Portugal said on Wednesday in a financial stability report just as the country was mired in a political crisis.

The austerity-minded government of Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho fell last week in the opposition-dominated parliament and the left want to form a Socialist-led government instead.

The central bank said the country, which exited an international bailout last year, and its financial system were still vulnerable to “significant challenges and risks” due to high debt levels, banks’ exposure to real estate and emerging economies like Angola, Brazil and China in an economic slowdown.

“In this context, the continuation of the process of budget consolidation and deleveraging of households and companies is an essential factor for Portugal’s financial stability,” it said.

It said banks have improved their liquidity in the first half of this year, with “significant improvement in solvency levels, although profitability remains at low levels still”.

Households’ debt fell to 85 percent of GDP in June 2015 from 87 percent at the end of last year. Financial companies’ debt and public debt slipped by one percentage point each to 115 and 129 percent of GDP, the central bank said. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)