European Commission says Portugal deficit could rise

LISBON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Portugal’s headline 2014 budget deficit could reach 7.5 percent of gross domestic product when debts in the public transport sector and the rescue of Banco Espirito Santo are included, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The European Commission said Portugal’s budget deficit could reach that level if measured under Europe’s new accounting rules, ESA 2010. But, it said the deficit is “still estimated” to reach the agreed target of 4 percent of GDP if one-off measures are not included.

The commission made the estimates in a report on the outlook for Portugal’s economy after it exited a 78-billion-euro bailout by the European Union and IMF in May.

Portugal’s budget deficit goal has also been undermined this year by a series of rejections by the country’s constitutional court of austerity measures introduced under the bailout.

But the commission said it believes Portugal’s budget goals can be reached next year.

“As most of the reasons for increasing the 2014 headline deficit are temporary, the attainment of the 2015 target remains within reach if the authorities present additional measures in the 2015 budget so as to replace those which were ruled unconstitutional by the constitutional court and if they stand ready to specify new measures should the macroeconomic outlook for 2015 deteriorate,” it said.

The commission also warned that Portugal “remains vulnerable to future negative shocks,” adding that the country “urgently needs a credible medium-term strategy for sustainable growth.”

It said it expects GDP to grow 1 percent this year and 1.5 percent in 2015.