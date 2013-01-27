Ten killed as bus slides off road in central Portugal

LISBON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed and 33 injured when a bus slid off a highway in central Portugal on Sunday and plummeted down a steep slope, emergency services said.

Officials did not say what caused the accident near the town of Serta but heavy rain was falling at the time.

The bus had Spanish license plates and belonged to a company registered in the Spanish town of Badajoz, local media reported.

“Doctors have confirmed 10 victims,” the commander of emergency services in the region, Rui Esteves, told SIC television.

Six of the injured were in a serious condition, said officials. (Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Andrew Heavens)