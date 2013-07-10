FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal president wants "salvation" deal, to include opposition
July 10, 2013 / 8:12 PM / in 4 years

Portugal president wants "salvation" deal, to include opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 10 (Reuters) - Portugal’s President Anibal Cavaco Silva said on Wednesday he wants the ruling coalition parties to reach an agreement with the opposition Socialists on holding elections after the country exits its international bailout next year.

Cavaco Silva said a cross-party deal would have to include a calendar to hold early elections, whose preparation must coincide with Portugal’s planned exit from an international bailout in June 2014.

“I will give my firm support to this deal, which in the current context of emergency truly represents a commitment of national salvation,” Cavaco Silva said in televised address.

He added that the coalition government, which had proposed a reshuffle to end an internal rift, remains in office with full powers.

